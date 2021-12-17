Microsoft brings a patch to correct a bug in the Windows 11 battery indicator

It is very remarkable that the deployment of the most recent Microsoft operating system has generated fewer problems than the previous ones. However, when it comes to software and operating systems, it is very difficult for everything to be perfect and there are always some problems. In that sense, the company has had to solve some problems and now they bring an update to correct a bug in the Windows 11 battery indicator.

The update in question has been sent to the Dev channel where the first tests are carried out. In addition, it is noteworthy that this patch incorporates other interesting improvements to the system.

The update that fixes the battery bug in Windows 11

Microsoft has received a significant number of reports from users of some laptop brands that they have faults with the battery indicator. The problem specifically refers to the fact that the indicator shows the load in more than 100%. That is, when the user hovers the pointer over the battery icon, it shows 103% or more. This is a real discomfort for the user experience and in that sense, Microsoft has released a patch to correct this and other problems.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the update has been deployed through the Dev channel. We know that the update deployment processes begin in this way where the first tests are carried out. Then, it goes to the Beta channel and then lands on the stable version. In that regard, Windows 11 users will likely have to wait a few weeks for the full update to arrive.

On the other hand, we must mention that the update is not only responsible for correcting the Windows 11 battery indicator bug. One of them is the function of adding or removing storage units from the command bar. Additionally, Control Panel options keep moving to the Settings screen. This time it happens with the Applications and Features section and the Uninstall Updates section.

As we mentioned before, it will take a few weeks for this update to land on the stable version. However, it is noteworthy that Microsoft is paying attention to these reports to improve the experience.

For more information on the details of this update, follow this link.