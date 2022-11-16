Microsoft brings a new feature to Word for teamwork

Microsoft released a new update for users who participate in the Office Insiders program, which lets us see some of the news that it will bring to Word.

While Microsoft Word has several powerful features that make collaborative work easier, it will get even better with new dynamics that we’ll see in a future release.

New function in Word to assign tasks from documents

Microsoft is testing a new feature in Word for Windows as part of the Office Insiders program that improves teamwork. As you can read in the release notes, Word for Windows will allow you to assign a task directly from the document using @

You can facilitate collaboration and stay organized by creating and assigning tasks right from your Word document using @mentions in comments. The people you assign the tasks to will receive email notifications, letting them know they need to take action.

And the dynamics to apply this option is very simple. Once you open the document that you have saved, for example, in OneDrive, select the text that you want to highlight to make the comment.

Just by touching the “New comment” option you can write the note and add @ followed by the name of the user you want to tag. Once you perform these steps, all that remains is to activate the “Assign to” option, which you will find in the comment dialog window.

And just like that, and without having to resort to chat or a third-party app, you can assign tasks directly from Word documents. Once you publish the assignment, the user will receive an email notification informing them of their assignment.

Of course, the notification will automatically direct you to the comment created in the document, so you don’t have to worry about finding out what part of the content your task applies to.