Microsoft Bing with ChatGPT integrated to be tested soon on Android and iOS, indicates rumor

Microsoft is powering Bing with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s infamous artificial intelligence chatbot, to try to outdo Google. Rumors spread by Windows Latest this Monday (13) indicate that the company is preparing for release the next generation of its search engine in preview on Android and iOS.
Sources related to the development and email messages sent to testers say that the optimized version of Bing with ChatGPT is not yet ready for mobile phones and tablets, but the team is continuously working to get users access to searches with Bing soon. advanced artificial intelligence.
Currently, select users from specific regions can test Bing with ChatGPT, but only on desktops. The rest must join a waiting list to experience the search engine with more natural, AI-generated responses.
According to the sources, the big tech is still adapting the user interface of the new Bing for the form factor of the portable devices with Android and iOS. Microsoft hasn’t publicly provided a preview of the feature’s availability for Android and iOS, but a Anonymous tipster says the tool will arrive “in the coming weeks”.
Parallel to the new search engine of the Windows developer, Google is working on the launch of Bard, its own artificial intelligence service that will try to block the creations of OpenAI, Alibaba and Baidu, but is the target of criticism for the lack of precision in answers to relatively simple questions.
