Microsoft Bing with ChatGPT integrated to be tested soon on Android and iOS, indicates rumor

Microsoft is powering Bing with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s infamous artificial intelligence chatbot, to try to outdo Google. Rumors spread by Windows Latest this Monday (13) indicate that the company is preparing for release the next generation of its search engine in preview on Android and iOS.

Sources related to the development and email messages sent to testers say that the optimized version of Bing with ChatGPT is not yet ready for mobile phones and tablets, but the team is continuously working to get users access to searches with Bing soon. advanced artificial intelligence.