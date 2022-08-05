Microsoft begins testing the new family plan for Xbox Game Pass

Months ago we learned that was planning to launch a plan for Xbox Game Pass with which to try to face Sony’s new PlayStation Plus, which starts this summer, starting in Asia, as a result of the reorganization of subscription game offers. of the company.

As well, Microsoft has already started the new family plan for Xbox Game Passin which everything indicates that it may be a new subscription level at the time of officially reaching the public



Microsoft’s expected reaction to Sony’s changes

For now arrives in preview phase for those registered as Xbox Insiders who are in Ireland and Colombiawho have upgraded their current plans to the new plan currently in testing, allowing them to add up to four more members to their accounts, as long as they are from the same country, each of them being able to enjoy all the advantages of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In this sense, they point out the following:

Insider Preview will convert the time remaining on your membership to time on the new plan, based on the monetary value of the previous membership. For example, a full month of Ultimate will convert to 18 days of membership for this plan. This way, you won’t lose any of the remaining value of your existing subscription at the time of conversion. The conversion is final and users must wait for their new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership.

Regarding what they can receive after the conversion, they point out that:

This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by letting you add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own exclusive access to Xbox Game Pass games. Ultimate, content and benefits.

As we told you months ago, its price is expected to be less than the sum of five individual subscriptions to Xbox Game Passlooking for this subscription level to become more competitive.

In addition, the use of the Office 365 family account system is expected to be able to launch this new subscription level once Microsoft has tested it sufficiently to proceed with its official launch.

Those interested will find all the details in the official announcement.