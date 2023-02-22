Microsoft begins testing chat tones in the new version of Bing

Microsoft continues to shape the user experience of its new version of Bing, its own search engine, which has built-in OpenAI technology to enable search queries as chat conversations.

On the one hand, a few days after reaching usage limits, the company is now expanding them, going from five chats per session and 50 chats per day in total to six chats per session and 60 chats per day in total, seeking with it a “more natural Bing” daily user.



In this regard, the company is considering expanding the number of total chats per day to 100, without normal search queries on the platform being reflected as chat in that number.

Let’s remember that the company came to establish the aforementioned limits of use to avoid long conversations that lead to confusion of the integrated Artificial Intelligence model, to the point of reaching unpleasant situations in the face of possible offensive responses.

Choose between two chat tones, now in testing

And on the other hand, Microsoft is beginning to test that users can choose between getting short and precise answers to their queries and balanced or creative answers, which are longer and more detailed answers.

According to the Bing team:

We’re going to start testing an additional option that lets you choose the tone of the Chat from more Precise, which will focus on shorter, more search-focused responses, to Balanced, more Creative, which gives you longer, more chatty responses.

Other chat modes that will expand the possibilities of use

Without a doubt, this expands the possibilities of use, and much more if we take into account that the new version of Bing also has secret modes.

The company still does not want to provide information about it, although it has been discovered by some means that these modes will allow you to switch between the personal assistant mode, a friend for problem solving, a game mode and the traditional Bing search mode. .

These secret modes show that Microsoft intends to go much further so as not to remain a mere integration, as its rivals are doing, with a view to offering a wide range of possibilities based on the needs of users at all times, allowing the choice optimal in each case.

More information: Microsoft