Microsoft begins process to extend Minecraft to Chromebook users

Microsoft has just started the process of extending the Minecraft universe to Chromebook users by releasing an Early Access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on ChromeOS.

When arriving at a completely new platform, Microsoft will make the new title available to a few specific Chromebook models, with the aim of polishing the performance and execution problems that arise along the way with the help of the users themselves, who will have different ways to report errors that are found in their respective equipment.



Chromebooks as a new platform for Minecraft

And it is that the contributions of the users will be essential both now and in the future since it indicates:

Bug reports will help us refine the game's performance and are always an invaluable part of our testing process, whether we're releasing a preview of future features or, as we're doing today, launching Minecraft on a fully-fledged platform! new!

For now, the company does not have a date to offer a complete version of the aforementioned game, since everything will depend on the process started now and the errors that arise, although the idea is that, when the time comes, an update will be released that allows all users of Chromebooks devices.

To find out if the model itself is initially compatible, Microsoft has created a question and answer web page, although another way to find out the initial compatibility with the equipment itself is to go to the Google Play Store and try to download the game.

Those who at any time may have the title, will also have the possibility to play Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with their own Chromebooks with their friends, even if they are using a different device.

Microsoft promises to keep updating the website where it has announced the launch, reporting everything possible, ranging from outstanding bugs to the launch of the full version, as well as anything else it considers informing those interested.

Chromebooks as gaming devices

It is clear that Chromebooks have gone from being impractical and cheap laptops, focused on accessing the web, to being more versatile to the point of becoming alternatives to traditional laptops, with a range of options, from the cheapest even the most expensive options with powerful features, games being a growth area in recent times, allowing compatibility with Android games, which today’s launch takes advantage of, and gaming platforms such as Steam.

More info/Image Credit: Minecraft Official Website