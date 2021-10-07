Microsoft auto hacks Windows 11 hardware requirements

Windows 11 hardware requirements continue to be talked about. And what we have left. Although Microsoft said it would be “inflexible” in requiring them, reality has surpassed fiction and – as we said from day one – Windows 11 can be installed on – almost – any current PC. What was not foreseeable is that Microsoft would self-hack them.

Trial versions ready to install on any computer have been available on the Internet for a long time and the new deliveries (just as pirate) with the stable version are coming. Scripts capable of bypassing all hardware requirements are also available, allowing installation and upgrades on unsupported physical PCs as well as virtual machines, an additional limitation that Microsoft imposed near launch.

Microsoft cannot control all these developments and those who will arrive. As can be the techniques to modify the operation of Windows Update and to serve security updates and features, the only measure that would really stop users from installing it.

Windows 11 hardware requirements: self-hacked

Microsoft joins the bandwagon. Perhaps to prevent users from breaking their systems by using non-standardized third-party scripts or by taking a pragmatic stance seeing all the hacks that are coming in to bypass the requirements, they have decided to offer users an official way to do it. As you hear it.

On the official support page, Microsoft describes how to install Windows 11 on unsupported computers by a simple change in the registry. Specific:

Access the registry and navigate to the route [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup]

Add a new REG_DWORD value called “AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU” and in value information set it to “1”. It should look like the image:

Restart the computer

From here on, the TPM 2.0 verification is omitted (if at least TPM 1.2 is required) and the list of official processors in family and model (it can be installed with any CPU). After the change in the registry, both updates (preserving files or not) and clean installations can be made.

Under your responsability

Microsoft makes an explicit disclaimer of these installations, both in the support page and in the results returned by the compatibility check tool: «Your device may not work properly due to this compatibility or other issues. Devices that do not meet the system requirements are no longer guaranteed to receive updates, including but not limited to security updates ».

Microsoft washes its hands as we already knew, although it is curious that it offers precise and public information to bypass the own requirements that it has imposed with the declared objective of «Increase the safety and productivity of the equipment …».

In case you need it, here is a practical article for testing hardware and a complete guide to what’s new and ways to officially install it.