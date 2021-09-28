Microsoft anticipates that the future of Skype will come completely renewed

With the arrival of the pandemic, a strong competition also began to be the reference service for video calls. These began to be used much more since then with alternatives such as Zoom or Google Meet as protagonists. Before all this, Microsoft has announced what the future of Skype holds, which will soon be re-powered.

The new version of Skype that the company is preparing aims to create competition for the services that occupy the throne of video calls at the moment.

Microsoft previews what Skype will bring in the future

It was in 2011 and for an amount of $ 8.5 billion that Skype was acquired by Microsoft. At that time it was the benchmark service for video calls and video conferences. Then came Skype for Business which was an excellent solution for the organizational environment and was modestly successful in its field. In our days, Skype seems like a distant memory and therefore Microsoft prepares its future with new functionalities.

Within what the company has advanced, the next of Skype will range from changes in its interface, to important improvements in the performance of the application. In addition, it is noteworthy that everything will be completely web-oriented, which is why Microsoft has revealed that the future of Skype also raises compatibility with all browsers.

Regarding the performance improvement, the company speaks of 30% more in desktop environments and up to 2000% in Android. In addition, the service is renewed with options that were not there before, such as stopping the transmission of audio or video of the participants. They also talk about a twin camera feature that allows you to connect an additional camera if necessary.

In general, Microsoft talks about the future of Skype in a renewal key, providing it with the necessary tools to be competitive these days. Its release date has not yet been revealed, so we will have to wait for new news about it.