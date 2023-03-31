Microsoft announces Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 and freebies

Update (03/31/2023) – MR

After several rumors and leaks in recent days, Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle. It brings an Xbox Series X together with Blizzard’s next game, which will hit the market in June 6th.

costing $559.99 (~R$2,850 in direct conversion), the bundle includes a standard Xbox Series X, standard wireless controller, a copy of Diablo 4 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, plus Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith items Mount Armor. The set also comes with bonuses for other Blizzard games. For Diablo 3, players will receive Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet, while in World of Warcraft, there will be Amalgam of Rage Mount. In Diablo Immortal, players will be awarded the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics set.

In addition to Xbox consoles, Diablo 4 will also be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in June. The game will not be able to be played offline, but will feature cross-play and will allow you to transfer progress across all platforms, in addition to supporting local coop. Diablo 4 had an open beta period this past weekend after a week of early access. According to Blizzard numbers, players have accumulated more than 61.5 million hours, killing nearly 30 billion monsters and dying 47 million times. The director of the franchise, Rod Fergusson, commented on the good numbers, revealing that the team was excited with the result and that they are looking forward to the launch of the game.

Xbox Series X may receive Diablo 4 themed version

Apparently, a Diablo 4-inspired Xbox Series X-themed build was leaked ahead of the official announcement. According to famous tipster billbil-kun, the special edition of the console will hit the market at the launch of the Blizzard game, which is scheduled for June 6th.

The console must cost $559.99, $60 more than the standard Xbox Series X version. That suggests it might ship a copy of Diablo 4, but the dataminer said the listing for the console doesn't mention it being a bundle. It is worth noting that in addition to the Xbox Series X, the game will also arrive for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in June. The title cannot be played offline and promises to bring cross-play and transfer of progress on all platforms, in addition to bringing local cooperative on consoles.