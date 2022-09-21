Microsoft announces that Android apps in Windows 11 arrive in Spain and more countries

Last February came to Windows 11, but it only did so in the United States, with Microsoft’s promise that throughout this year it would reach more countries, and that date has already d.

microsoft has announced that very soon Windows 11 will support Android apps in more countrieswhich includes Spain. That means that in a few days Windows 11 users will be able to install their favorite Android apps and games on their PC.

- Advertisement -

Amazon App Store for Windows 11 arrives in Spain

The company has confirmed that in the coming weeks Amazon Appstore will expand to 31 countriesalthough in the list of countries and regions that support the Amazon Appstore only 21 countries appear, which are the following:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Guernsey

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

sweater

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Monaco

San Marino

Spain

Swiss

United Kingdom

USA

Vatican City / Holy See

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has not given a specific date but with the “in the next few weeks” everything indicates that it will be a staggered launch, so surely during the next few days the amazon-appstore through the Microsoft Store.

With Amazon App Store for Windows 11 users will be able download over 20,000 android apps and gamesincluding popular games like Coin Master, Epic Seven, Machington Mansion, or apps like Kindle, Audible, FlipaClip, and Lutron.

- Advertisement -

To download Android applications, the user will only have to access the Microsoft Store of your Windows 11. Android apps will appear in search results and recommendations.

Finally, Microsoft has improved the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) in charge of supporting Android apps. In the latest version they have improved graphics performance to be two to three times faster With hardware acceleration, they have added DRM video support, improved touch, mouse, and keyboard input handling along with various network and security improvements.

More information |Microsoft