Microsoft announces support for iMessage on Windows, but features are limited

However, despite its ease, it is limited in functionality that only takes a few from iMessage to make it compatible with Windows. In this way, after pairing an Apple mobile device with the PC via Bluetooth and also granting permissions on the iPhone, users will be able to send and receive text messages, but will not support group chats or even sending photos and videos.

Microsoft decided to make life easier for iOS users and brought more support for iPhone in Windows 11. Through the Phone Link application, it will be possible to access iMessage and users can receive phone calls, send and receive text messages and view notifications from an iPhone directly to a PC.

In an analysis on The Verge, journalist Tom Warren also indicates that it is not possible to access the message history of conversations and there is also no differentiation between green and blue balloons present in the Apple application. All messages, sent and received, appear in gray bubbles and there is no differentiation between what comes from an iMessage contact and what is an SMS text.

While Phone Link’s integration for iOS is bare bones compared to what’s available for Android, it’s worth remembering that Microsoft has never supported messaging or calling for iPhone users before. And even if no photos or videos come through Phone Link, Microsoft already offers integration with iCloud Photos, which already sets the stage for an update to iMessage for Windows.

Those interested in purchasing Phone Link can now access it through Windows Insider. Subscribers to the Dev, Beta, or Release Preview channels will be eligible, but the update should soon be available to a wider audience.

Did you like the news? Will this update make anything easier in your routine? Leave your comment below!