Microsoft announces Outlook Lite for Android, does it stand up to Gmail?

One of the best mail clients that currently exist in Microsoft Outlook. This competes head-to-head with Google’s , and for a long time there have been many who have been using its application on their phones, which is complete and effective. Well, the Redmond company has just launched a version of this app. And this is a success. One of the restrictions that the development we are talking about has is that it has some hardware requirements that are somewhat high, so if they are not met in a loose way, sometimes its operation is not as fluid as it should be. This has prompted Microsoft to release a new version, called Outlook Lite, which aims to get rid of the aforementioned restrictions. The best that Outlook Lite has to offer To begin with, it should be noted that the application occupies only 5 MB on the smartphone or tablet. Therefore, the storage space that is removed is not particularly disposable and is not an impediment to using the mail client of the North American company. But if there is something that is positive in this version of the app, it is that its operation has been significantly improved – for which non-basic options have been removed. In this way, in terminals with 1 GB of RAM the experience is perfect. Such is the optimization that Microsoft has achieved with this development, that using it is completely possible in very old terminals. The reason? To access data in the cloud, you only need a 2G or 3G data connection, which is why we are talking about a smartphone from a few years ago. The truth is that the work done is excellent, and this can increase the share of use of this mail client on Android, especially in developing countries. Where does this application arrive first? As reported by Microsoft itself, the initial launch is taking place in the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela. It has been reported that it will be rolled out to other regions later. But if you want to try the new version of Outlook now, you can safely download the application at this link and proceed to its manual installation, since the file you get is an APK. Its operation, as you will see, will not give you problems because it is the final and official version of Microsoft’s development. >