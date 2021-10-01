Microsoft announces Office 2021 along with its news, release date and price

Microsoft has announced in its official Web that this October 5, Microsoft 365 will be updated, the new version of Office will arrive. In addition, it has confirmed that Office 2013, perhaps the most used, will not be supported in Windows 11, so maybe it is time to think about updating the working software.

The new Office 2021 is reintroduced as a full program, an alternative to the monthly subscription offered with Microsoft 365. The latter used to have exclusive premium features, now you will receive new ones and the old ones will become part of Office 2021.

These are the use of Onedrive (Microsoft will give an extra 5 GB in October), Microsoft Teams integration (chats, video calls, co-authoring), and an interface change to adapt to the new features of Windows 11. In addition, several functions are listed new.

New features

Excel:

OKUP function – Helps to find things in a table or range by row in an Excel spreadsheet.

Dynamic Array Support – New functions in Excel that use dynamic arrays.

LET function – An Excel function that allows you to name the results of your calculations.

XMATCH function – this searches for a specified item in an array or range of cells and returns the item’s relative position.

OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format support

Updated Draw tab

Performance improvements

Powerpoint:

Record Slideshow: This new PowerPoint feature includes presenter video recording, ink recording, and laser pointer recording.

Reproduce your ink strokes: If you are using ink in PowerPoint, you can now reproduce the illustrations as they were drawn.

Arrange Items on Your Screen Reader Slides: This allows you to rearrange items to optimize them for screen readers.

OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format support

Updated Draw tab

Performance improvements

Outlook:

Translator and Ink: Now you can annotate emails, draw on a canvas for messages, or translate emails into more than 70 languages.

Instant Search: Search results are now instant, with more ways to refine and filter your results.

Performance improvements

Word:

OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format support

Updated Draw tab

Performance improvements

Microsoft 365 will include the premium versions (with more customization features) of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Editor and Microsoft Family Safety for PC, Mac and mobile. It will cost USD $ 6.99 per month or USD $ 69.99 per year for individuals or USD $ 9.99 and USD $ 99.99 for family or work groups.

For its part, Office Home and Student 2021 will cost USD $ 149.99 and include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac. For its part, the business version will cost USD $ 249.99 and will include the same as Home Student but with the right to publication for companies.