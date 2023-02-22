5G News
Microsoft announces launch of Xbox games on NVIDIA GeForce Now

Microsoft announces launch of Xbox games on NVIDIA GeForce Now

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft announces launch of Xbox games on NVIDIA GeForce Now
microsoft announces launch of xbox games on nvidia geforce now.jpeg
Seeking regulatory approval for its merger with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft this week announced a series of partnerships, including an agreement to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo platforms over a 10-year period.

In addition to the partnership with Nintendo, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said that Xbox and Activision Blizzard games, as well as the Call of Duty franchise, will be launched on Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, if the deal is approved.

In addition to Sony, companies like NVIDIA and Google had signaled that they were also concerned about the possible monopoly generated by the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

In an attempt to assuage these concerns and gain approval from the remaining regulators, the Redmond giant plans to release its games on GeForce Now, a streaming gaming service that competes with the Xbox Cloud.

Brad Smith says GeForce Now has 25 million subscribers who will benefit from Xbox and Activision Blizzard games if the deal goes through.

In Europe, GeForce Now is offered in partnership with ABYA, with three premium plans and a free plan.

We still don’t know if that will be enough to get approval from regulators, but Microsoft is certainly trying.


