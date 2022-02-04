Search here...
Microsoft announces changes to the Windows Insider testing program

By: Brian Adam

Microsoft has announced the changes that it is preparing for Windows Insider and that will be implemented this year for what has become the largest testing channel the company has ever had.

Microsoft created Windows Insider to support the new development model of Windows 10, the concept of “software-as-a-service” and the commitment to a constant update of the system. Although Microsoft has not been able to support this model and with Windows 11 has returned to a single annual update, the test program has been a success of participation and it has even been extended to other types of software such as the Office office suite.

Microsoft introduced several “rings” that allowed users to test previous versions of Windows at different stages of development, more or less stable. With this, users could know in advance the new features of the system and Microsoft took advantage of testing and feedback of millions of users, developers and companies that have been participating.

Changes in Windows Insider

Microsoft has been making changes to a type of program that – like others that other providers have in progress – end up benefiting all Windows users. Its objective remains the same: to launch new functions, services and applications in different stages so that once some of them have been tested, they can be transferred to the general version.

Windows Insiders

Among the novelties for 2022 announced by the person in charge of the Brandon program, LeBlanc, we can mention:

  • Microsoft will maintain the current three versions, Dev, Beta and Preview, ordered from lowest to highest stability.
  • As we already know, not everything that is tested in Insiders ends up being incorporated into the stable version. Especially the Dev, the most experimental, whose characteristics can change over time, be removed or replaced.
  • Windows Insiders launch a new logo which will be applied soon on all channels.
  • Microsoft will provide feature and experience updates from the development and beta channels by releasing online experience packages and not just on Windows Update.
  • To complete the changes, starting today, Insiders on the Dev channel cannot switch to another without doing a clean install. Microsoft will soon offer an option to do so.
  • For the bulk of users, Microsoft explains that the Preview channel is still the right one as it is the closest to the general version.

Microsoft will keep the program for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, although they say that “Windows 11 version has a higher number of users» and the company says it will continue to be critical to improving systems.

If you want to participate, you can sign up on their website with a Microsoft ID account or you can enter directly using the Settings > Update & security > Windows Insider Program tool, follow the instructions and choose one of the channels.

