Microsoft announces Barbie-themed Xbox Series S giveaway and free content for Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft announced, this Monday (26), the Barbie-themed Xbox Series S raffle. In partnership with Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release of the first live action of the world’s most famous doll, the one-of-a-kind custom console will come with a variety of accessories inspired by elements of the franchise.

The “dream console” will have a pink finish and the logo of Barbie: The Movie, and will be accompanied by a controller with five cover options with different prints to match the unique look of the special edition Xbox Series S. The model will come with Barbie’s famous “Dream House”. Check out the look of the set: