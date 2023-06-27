Microsoft announces Barbie-themed Xbox Series S giveaway and free content for Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft announced, this Monday (26), the Barbie-themed Xbox Series S raffle. In partnership with Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release of the first live action of the world’s most famous doll, the one-of-a-kind custom console will come with a variety of accessories inspired by elements of the franchise.
The “dream console” will have a pink finish and the logo of Barbie: The Movie, and will be accompanied by a controller with five cover options with different prints to match the unique look of the special edition Xbox Series S. The model will come with Barbie’s famous “Dream House”. Check out the look of the set:
According to the company, the Custom console giveaway starts July 10th. Fans looking to participate should stay tuned for updates from the official Xbox profile on Twitter and the Microsoft Rewards website. The company has not yet confirmed the countries in which the draw will be made available, but it is possible that more details will be revealed soon.
Microsoft will also give away several other products, including an exclusive collection of dolls dressed in the Xbox Gear clothing line. “To celebrate our commitment to being a place for everyone, we’ve assembled 10 dolls that reflect the Barbie line, which is the most diverse line of dolls on the market,” says the company’s statement.
As part of the partnership, all players from forza horizon 5 will receive free Barbie and Ken cars — a pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette and a 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck. Just download the content from the Message Center and the vehicles will be added to your garage.
Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie: The Movie will be the new live-action film in the franchise starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera. The title will hit theaters on July 20. Check out the trailer and synopsis:
Forced to live in the real world after being expelled from Barbieland, Barbie (Margot Robbie) must struggle with the difficulties of not being just a doll anymore – at least she is accompanied by her faithful and beloved Ken (Ryan Gosling), who seems increasingly more fascinated by life in the new world. Meanwhile, Barbie struggles to adjust, and has to face many colorful moments until she discovers that true beauty lies within everyone.