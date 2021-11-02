Microsoft and SEGA partner to develop next-gen games

Microsoft and SEGA announced a strategic alliance for the development of next generation games.

A new strategy to be at the forefront in the video game industry taking advantage of Azure technology and development environment.

New alliance between Microsoft and SEGA for the development of games in Azure

The SEGA team announced a new alliance with Microsoft for the development of next-generation games under the Azure platform, as mentioned in their statement:

This proposed alliance represents SEGA looking to the future and, by working with Microsoft to anticipate such trends as they further accelerate in the future, the goal is to streamline development processes and continue to deliver high-quality experiences to gamers who They use Azure cloud technologies.

A strategy that will be developed under the “Super Game” initiative, and that will be based on four key approaches, as mentioned by the SEGA team, which are global, online, community and use of intellectual property.

An initiative that aims to provide players with new proposals in innovative games, who know how to take advantage of the potential of new technologies. And of course, they adapt to the new times. Both to the needs and expectations of new players and to the new reality of the video game industry.

And to stay ahead, SEGA is developing a medium and long-term strategy with its Super Game initiative. A proposal that will be based on the potential of the development environment and technologies of the Azure cloud platform, as mentioned by the president and COO of SEGA: