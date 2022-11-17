Microsoft and NVIDIA to Create Supercomputer for Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Two of the biggest names in the world of technology, Microsoft and NVIDIA joined in a new partnership announced on Wednesday (16) that aims to create a supercomputer dedicated to accelerating artificial intelligence training in the cloud🇧🇷 The project will involve crucial areas in both companies for the development of the computer, which will use thousands of NVIDIA graphics cards and Azure, Microsoft’s cloud, to meet the current demand for processing and accelerating tasks that take advantage of the evolutionary algorithms of artificial intelligence. generative.

Generative artificial intelligence is a trend with great potential to revolutionize scientific areas, medicine and other sectors. According to NVIDIA, this technique is "the basis of unsupervised self-learning algorithms for creating new text, code, digital images, video and audio". The platform will feature NVIDIA Ampere A100 graphics cards, from the previous generation; and the current-generation Hopper H100, which showcases its incredible performance by powering Dell's PowerEdge XE9680 supercomputer. In addition, the system will utilize NVIDIA Quantum-2 400Gb/s with "InfiniBand" architecture for fast connection. Combining the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite of tools with Azure virtual machine instances, companies intend to leverage the training and deployment of artificial intelligence in enterprises using DeepSpeed, algorithm refinement technology and AI learning acceleration created by Microsoft.