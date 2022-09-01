Microsoft and Konami Announce Panels at Tokyo Game Show, Acclaimed Franchise Could Return

The video game event season is not over yet and after Summer Game Fest and GamesCom, we will soon have the Tokyo Game Show, which returns to in-person format between the 15th and 18th of September. This week, Microsoft and confirmed their presence at the event. Speaking of Konami, fans of the developer can keep an eye out as they promised the “return of an acclaimed ”.

Xbox has confirmed that it will return to the Tokyo Game Show this year with another live-streamed presentation. The show will take place on September 15 at 6am and, according to Xbox, will be "a curated show for our players in Japan and Asia". We invite fans to tune in to the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Xbox Stream, where you can expect to see updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles from partner developers that we hope will delight gamers here in Japan, across Asia, and around the world. Xbox will stream the presentation on its YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, while the Tokyo Game Show official channel will also stream it.

Meanwhile, Konami published its full schedule of participation in the Tokyo Game Show on the 16th, with most of the games listed being well-known titles. However, on her schedule of stage events, she lists a 45-minute performance titled “Konami’s New Release Announcement”. Voice actor Yuji Kaji will be the guest presenter of the panel to represent fans of a franchise that is loved around the world, according to the official announcement. Kaji has lent his voice to several games, including several Final Fantasy titles. However, as he’s apparently only “representing the fans” of the new game in question, that doesn’t necessarily mean the new title will be related to anything he’s previously starred in.

According to VGC, this new announcement could be related to a smaller project from the studio, not quite what fans expect. Several rumors point out that the studio is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2, but so far, none of this has been confirmed. According to VGC's sources, the announcement may be related to remasters of the first three games in the Metal Gear franchise. Dusk Golem, a source who has hit several rumors in the past, reinforced this rumor on his Twitter and indicates that the games can be sold individually or in a package with the collection.

(2/2) heard about it), I’ve had it from a 100% source and not. The plan is to release the three remasters seperately, but also together as a collection (where also get the MSX versions of Metal Gear 1+2 if buy together). Just chiming in there, that’s something coming. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 31, 2022

As always, we’ll have to wait to find out if the rumors are true, but so what are your expectations for Tokyo Game Show 2022?

