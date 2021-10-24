Microsoft and AMD give away a Radeon RX 6900 XT special edition Halo Infinite

Beyond the special editions of the Xbox Series X console and controller, it appears that Microsoft is looking to give Halo Infinite a special push on PC, with the announcement of its new partnership with AMD, and the creation of a Radeon RX 6900 XT special edition Halo Infinite graphics card. However, unlike these peripherals, this GPU will be so exclusive, that we cannot even buy it, although this does not mean that we cannot have it.

And it is that despite the great shortage of semiconductors, and the increasingly crazy prices of graphics, the developer 343 Industries and some of its partners will be giving away this limited edition graphics card for the next few weeks, being able to participate to get it completely free of charge through the Twitter accounts of Halo and AMD Radeon.

Thus, this card will maintain the basic functions of a Radeon RX 6900 XT. using the same RDNA 2 architecture as the Xbox Series X consoles, limiting itself exclusively to changing its aesthetic appearance to show us a GPU inspired by Master Chief’s iconic Mjolnir armor, with a green coating and reflective iridium gold trim around its central fan, the presence of a small blue light that mimics the Cortana artificial intelligence module, and the 117 Spartan troop call sign.

On the other hand, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to anticipate us a short video showing what the Halo Infinite experience will look like on PC with this Radeon RX 6900 XT. As the company details, the game will include support for ultra-wide screens and LAN settings from launch, as well as customization options for frame rate and triple key combinations, and support for ray tracing functions. .

In addition, we will have a “deep integration” with other third-party applications such as Discord voice chat, a platform that Microsoft tried to acquire not long ago; as well as the synchronization with the lighting of the Razer Chroma RGB peripherals, promising some additional features in future patches.

After their delays, finally Halo Infinite is coming to PC and Xbox Series X on December 8, this is the first time that the company brings a Halo game to consoles and PCs on the same day.