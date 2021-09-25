Microsoft already lets you access all your accounts without a password, what is the alternative?

Passwords have always been the key that opens the doors of any account we want to access. The combination of numbers, letters and special characters that only we know and that validates us as the only ones with permission to enjoy a service or product that we have contracted. Now, don’t you think the time has come for them to disappear? In recent times, browsers such as Chrome, Safari or Edge remind us if any of our passwords have been leaked on the Internet, which means, either change it immediately, or trust a new security measure that prevents this problem from being become an intrusion by hackers. That invention is called an authenticator and it renders a password virtually useless today. Microsoft password free Microsoft believes that passwords have become an inoperative inheritance from the early days of the Internet and have become so insecure that it is not worth using them to continue using them. And it is that the really decisive thing when we activate a verification in two steps (which is something practically mandatory in these times) is that at the end of the whole process we are the ones who press “Ok” on the smartphone screen, or write the code that It provides us with the authenticator, or we enter that text that has come to us through SMS. Thus, the Redmond people have already started the year experimenting with this possibility in a certain number of accounts of the company itself, to verify their intuition that an account without a password would be no less secure than another without it but with password functions. two-step authentication. So the experience must have been so positive that now they have begun to extend it to practically everyone. The fact is that if you have a Microsoft account you can choose not to have a password and activate that second step through the official authenticator, or a fingerprint or a face in the case of smartphones and computers with some type of biometric sensor. It is also possible to activate the SMS or email model in case you don’t want to be accessing other apps every time you log in. From Microsoft they recognize that “we have been implementing this at Microsoft and almost 100 percent of Microsoft now has no password”, so they want to extend this experience to the rest of the millions of users who use their platforms every day. That they are not few.