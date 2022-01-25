Microsoft adds new audio features in Teams

Microsoft is rolling out new audio features in Teams using Machine Learning.

The idea is that Teams is prepared to maintain the quality of audio and video in different environments, without the user having to take an extra action.

New audio features in Microsoft Teams

One of the features coming to Microsoft Teams is noise suppression using Machine Learning. That is, the AI ​​can automatically detect background noise during a video call to suppress it. In this way, the user will not see his audio affected when he speaks and communicates with the rest of the users.

As the Microsoft team mentions, it classifies as noise any sound that does not correspond to the voice. A practical dynamic, since the user will not have to take any extra action to improve the sound when he is in a noisy environment or an unexpected situation occurs.

This new feature is being enabled by default on most Microsoft Teams user accounts. And considering that music is usually a complement in video calls, Microsoft Teams applies an exception in the dynamics of noise suppression. In this case, use automatic music detection.

When it detects music, it will display a notification to the user to specify if it is wanted audio or if they want to delete it. In case of keeping the music, the user can enable “high fidelity music mode”, which will allow all the people participating in the video call to hear the sound as clearly as possible.

Accurately detecting music involved training a deep neural network with more than 1,000,000 audio clips containing speech and music. We then evaluated this model with an independent test of an additional 1,000 audio clips sourced from a wide range of contributors. This approach ensured a variety of recording conditions, such as different microphones and room acoustics.

A more than interesting dynamic if a music lesson is being given or a recital is being broadcast.