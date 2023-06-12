Microsoft adds AI-powered voice chat to Bing on desktop

Artificial Intelligence remains a workhorse for Microsoft today, which means that new functionality for Bing chat is a priority for the company.
From now on, you can voice speak to Bing on your desktop and it can even read your responses aloud. Microsoft has released voice support for the search engine chatbot in Edge for PCs, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.
Bing’s new feature, which was previously available on its mobile apps, can now be used on desktop, just tap the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box to talk to the AI-powered bot.
We know that many of you love using voice input for mobile chat.
The feature currently supports English, Japanese, French, German and Mandarin, but Microsoft says support for more languages is on the way. In addition to being able to ask Bing questions simply by speaking, the chatbot now also supports text-to-speech responses and can respond to your questions in your own voice.
Using voice input, ask Bing Chat: ‘What’s the hardest tongue twister you know?
As noted by The Verge, Microsoft introduced voice support for Bing Chat on the desktop shortly after announcing that it is ending the standalone Cortana app for Windows, which serves as a voice assistant, later this year. In its announcement at the time, Microsoft pointed out that users will still have access to “powerful productivity features in Windows and Edge that have augmented AI capabilities”. In particular, he mentioned Bing Chat and Microsoft 365 Copilot, which uses artificial intelligence to generate content within the company’s applications.
What do you think of this increase in AI investments?