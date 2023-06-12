Microsoft adds AI-powered voice chat to Bing on desktop

- Advertisement -

Artificial Intelligence remains a workhorse for Microsoft today, which means that new functionality for Bing chat is a priority for the company. From now on, you can voice speak to Bing on your desktop and it can even read your responses aloud. Microsoft has released voice support for the search engine chatbot in Edge for PCs, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

Bing's new feature, which was previously available on its mobile apps, can now be used on desktop, just tap the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box to talk to the AI-powered bot. We know that many of you love using voice input for mobile chat.

The feature currently supports English, Japanese, French, German and Mandarin, but Microsoft says support for more languages ​​is on the way. In addition to being able to ask Bing questions simply by speaking, the chatbot now also supports text-to-speech responses and can respond to your questions in your own voice. Galaxy F54 5G could be the first “F” phone eligible for four Android updates Using voice input, ask Bing Chat: ‘What’s the hardest tongue twister you know?