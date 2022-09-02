Microsoft adds a number of new features to Excel

The team announced a of new that are coming to on different platforms.

And on the other hand, some of the new features that are being tested with the Insiders to improve the dynamics of Excel are also mentioned.

What’s new coming to Microsoft Excel

Microsoft announced 14 new features for Excel. Some of the new features are intended for the web version of Excel, others for mobile apps and desktop versions.

For example, new options are added to work with dynamic arrays in Excel. Starting with this update, users will be able to combine and resize arrays to organize data based on different criteria.

Another novelty that we find in the web version of Excel is that it now supports rich text formatting in cells. As you can see in the image above, this update will allow users to add formatting only to the part of the text they are interested in within the cell, and it will not be automatically applied to all of it.

Additionally, users will find a new formula bar in the top menu. You can change the size of this bar so that you can easily follow long formulas. On the other hand, one of the functions that is still being tested, and that is available in the beta channel for Microsoft 365 subscribers, is the one that allows you to insert images in the cells.

Users will be able to customize the size of the cells, order them and move them while working with the images. In this way, the images that we need to add to the sheet will be shown more integrated to the sheet and will not give the sensation of being an independent element. And a new review system is also being tested so that users working in teams can review changes.