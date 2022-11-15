Microsoft 365: two very practical features will disappear from the app

In October 2022, Microsoft announced the transfer of the applications offered by Microsoft Office within a single application: namely Microsoft 365. While this migration is effective will be effective in January 2023, we have learned that two functionalities, however well practices will disappear.

Remember, in October 2022, we announced in our columns the name change of Microsoft Office. More than a simple modification, it is a small revolution since the software grouped in Microsoft Office will migrate to end up in the Microsoft 365 app.

“In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and Office for Windows will become Microsoft 365, with a new icon, new look and even more features”, wrote Microsoft in its FAQ. As Microsoft said, Office.com is due to change in November, Office apps for Windows, Android and iOS will change in January 2023.

- Advertisement -

If we rely on Microsoft’s FAQ, new features will therefore land as part of this redesign. While others will be put away. Indeed, the American company has just confirmed the disappearance of two very practical features by the end of 2022.

Two handy features will disappear from Office

The first feature removed is none other than the “Transfer Files”. It allows you to transfer your files between your Office application and your computer. This process involves opening a URL and scanning a QR Code in order to pair the two devices and transfer content. For Microsoft, this tool is no longer necessary and can be easily replaced by OneDrive. The function will be retired as of December 31, 2022.

The other feature set to disappear from the Office mobile app is the “nearby sharing”. As the name suggests, this tool is useful for sharing content between nearby Android devices. For the American company, this functionality no longer meets all the current needs of users. Therefore, it will be deleted as of December 31, 2022 as well.

Microsoft specifies that these measures are taken to evolve the Microsoft 365 application on mobile in order to offer “a subscription that brings together the most collaborative and advanced features in a single integrated and homogeneous experience”. As a reminder, these are not the only changes coming to Office. Finally, Office and Teams will also soon be accessible in virtual reality via Meta’s VR Quest headsets.

- Advertisement -

Source : Neowin