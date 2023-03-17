Microsoft 365 Copilot: New AI Generates Word Documents, Slides, and More

Microsoft announced this Thursday (16) a new artificial intelligence feature that will be integrated into its ecosystem, and this time, focusing on Microsoft 365 (formerly known as “Office”). We are talking about Copilot, an intelligent resource capable of automating tasks in the application suite of productivity most famous in the world. Similar to Bing with ChatGPT integration, Copilot will be able to understand what the user needs through a text entry to generate slideshows in PowerPoint, analyze data in an Excel spreadsheet, among other automated tasks that promise to facilitate work of consumers. Check out the intro video:

“Today marks the next big step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Copilot in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Copilot has full integration with Microsoft 365 apps, so it is able to identify files saved on your device or OneDrive cloud. Just activate the artificial intelligence and request a task to be done. In Word, you can ask the feature to create texts based on the content of a PowerPoint presentation. Microsoft exemplifies in the introductory video by asking Copilot to generate a draft of a product presentation in a press release format, extracting data and images attached to the slides.

The reverse path can also be done: the smart feature allows automatically create slideshows based on a Word document. The user can define the page limit, style and other details so that the generated content is reliable. Artificial intelligence is also capable of performing data analysis on an Excel spreadsheet document. In the video example, the user asks: “What were the most profitable products this semester?”. Copilot detects names, values ​​and time ranges to generate a natural language response, displaying graphs and lists.

In addition, it is possible to automatically generate email responses to Outlook and perform different tasks in Teams, such as requesting a summary of discussions in a virtual meeting using the transcribed speeches and suggesting actions in real time during the videoconference. Copilot can hit or miss, according to Microsoft, therefore, the company emphasizes that the user is always in control as an author. Artificial intelligence is just a tool to reduce the time it takes to craft content.

Business Chat

Aimed at business users, Business Chat integrates the massive amount of Microsoft 365 data — including calendar, emails, contacts, documents and meetings — to centralize all information that is difficult to access quickly.

As an example, it is possible to send a communication to the entire work team about changes that will occur in the company that were previously discussed. Just enter "Tell my team how we updated our product strategy" and the feature will alert contacts based on content in meetings, emails and other areas. Business Chat works across all your data and business applications to surface the information and insights you need in an ocean of data, so knowledge flows freely throughout your organization, saving you valuable time.

natural language

Microsoft points out that the new system is "more than ChatGPT integrated into Microsoft 365". Instead, artificial intelligence relies on several powerful natural language models, such as GPT-4, to ensure that users can express themselves in detailed and complex ways and still be understood by Copilot.