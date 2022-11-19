Micron invests $100 billion in upstate New York

Micron announces another giant chip fab to be built north of Syracuse starting in 2023. Initially, 20 billion US dollars flow into the DRAM fab.

Despite currently poor sales figures, Micron is planning the next gigantic investment in the USA, namely in the town of Clay in Onondaga County in the state of New York. Micron intends to invest around 100 billion US dollars in new memory chip production plants there over the next ten years. Micron is claiming several billion US dollars in subsidies from the US Chips Act, which is intended to strengthen local production of semiconductors in the USA.

First, Micron is investing around $20 billion in a new DRAM fab. Construction is due to start in 2023, and production is scheduled to start towards the end of the decade. Micron emphasizes adapting the production capacity to the then prevailing demand.

Micron is also building another chip fab at its main location in Boise/Idaho for around 15 billion US dollars. The aim is to produce around 40 percent of Micron memory chips in the USA by the end of the decade.

However, Micron is currently struggling with falling demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory chips. Here, experts expect an oversupply in the coming months. However, long-term forecasts assume strong growth.

CHIPS Act works

In addition to Micron, other companies such as Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Texas Instruments (TI) have announced the construction of new chip fabs in the USA. Several of them use subsidies from the US CHIPS Act, which has been in effect since the end of July.