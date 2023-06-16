Micron expands investment in China after government blocks use of company chips

A Micron announced an investment of approximately $603 million at its chip factory located in the city of Xian, China. The move is being hailed as a “goodwill gesture” after the company ran into trouble with Chinese authorities.

Recently, Micron saw the Chinese cybersecurity regulator recommend banning the use of its memory chips in critical equipment. The agency did not list the problems behind the action, which it considered retaliation against the United States.

In a statement published on the company’s official channels and on WeChat, Micron did not mention China’s “regulatory attack”, but highlighted the main advantages of the investment.