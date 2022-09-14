Micron builds $15 billion chip factory in the US

The US chip manufacturer lays the foundation stone for a new chip – the first in twenty years in the USA. More are to follow.

Micron Technology, the largest US company for memory chips, broke ground on Monday for a $15 factory in Boise, Idaho. The construction of another factory in the US could soon be announced. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to the report, the proposed Boise plant will be the first new memory chip factory to be built in the United States in 20 years. It will create 2,000 jobs at Micron by the end of the decade.

But the plans go further. “We are in the final stages of another high volume manufacturing facility to be announced in the coming weeks,” said CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Both plants will produce DRAM chips, which are widely used in data centers, personal computers and other devices. Once operational, U.S. plants will account for 40 percent of Micron’s global DRAM production volume, up from 10 percent today, according to Mehrotra. The Boise factory is scheduled to start production in 2025.

US funding worth billions

Since US President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law, a number of companies have announced plans to manufacture chips in the United States. The state subsidy package provides 52 billion US dollars to support domestic semiconductor production. The US chip company Intel is building a $20 billion factory in Columbus, Ohio.

Micron CEO Mehrotra said the investments in the US do not mean a departure from Asian countries. While the group used to make chips in Boise, where the company got its start, mass production has now been outsourced and the company operates large manufacturing centers in countries such as Japan, Taiwan and Singapore.

“It’s not about separating from production in another part of the world or bringing production back. It’s about increasing it,” Mehrotra is quoted as saying by Reuters. “To meet the growing demand for storage media, we need to increase our production,” he said, adding that the “Chips and Science Act makes it possible to increase production here in the US.” Micron announced in August that it would invest $40 billion in the United States by the end of the decade.

Chip conflict with China

In view of the growing trade conflict with China, US policy is trying to expand domestic chip production – and at the same time is increasingly imposing sanctions on China’s semiconductor production in order to block the up-and-coming rival’s access to modern technology and the most advanced production facilities and thus make China’s technological catch-up race more difficult.

In 2019, for example, former US President Donald Trump banned telecommunications transactions with companies in “opposing” countries, which should hit the Chinese Huawei group in particular. The US Department of Commerce declared in 2020 that US chip manufacturers would no longer be allowed to supply semiconductors to the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer in the Middle Kingdom if they were based on software, technology and know-how from the USA. China, in turn, banned foreign PCs and Windows from government agencies and state-owned companies at the beginning of May.

