Micro, the app that will help you keep track of your diet or weight loss process

Losing is a goal that many people set for themselves at some point in their lives, which tends to be achieved with diet, healthy eating, and a consistent exercise routine to burn body fat.

In that sense, there are digital tools that can help you keep of the progress you are making on the path to achieving the right weight.

One of them is , which is endowed with functions that will allow you to be aware of the Incidents that are generated around your weight.

Also, this app shows you indicators on cardio and adherence to diet, using evidence-based algorithms for this. In addition, Micro uses formulas to generate projections that help you stay focused on your goals.

Thus, with Micro you can say goodbye to spreadsheets to keep track of your diet, since this application is capable of generate charts and tables based on the information you provide about your diet and physical activity.

Also, Micro is designed in such a way that you can make your projections with any diet plan (Keto, low carb, low fat), and can also be adjusted to the objective you have for your body (get definition, increase your muscle mass, maintain your current physical condition, etc..); you are the one who sets the goals, not the app.

So with Micro you won’t have any difficulties managing your weight loss , where at the end of the week you’ll get a report on your performance in complying with your diet throughout those days.

Also, Micro gives you access to information on calories, protein, carbohydrates, fats, fiber and step count. This app can even track your daily creatine intake.

Added to this, based on how your body responds to the diet and exercise you do weekly, the app will take care of making adjustments to calorie recommendations as well as macros. This app has an expert and personalized customer service.

Link: getmicro.app.