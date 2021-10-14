Mick Jagger pays tribute to Paddy Moloney- ‘the greatest uileann piper on the planet’

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute to Paddy Moloney this evening.

The Chieftains legend died at the age of 83 on Tuesday, leaving an unforgettable legacy behind.

The much-loved musician formed ‘The Chieftains’ in 1962 and played on every one of their albums.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Dubliner as the traditional music community mourns the loss of one of their own.

Mick Jagger expressed his own admiration for the Donnycarney native in a poignant tweet.

He said: “Sad to hear of Paddy Moloney’s passing – the greatest uilleann piper on the planet.”

A tribute to the late Chieftains legend is planned for tomorrow night’s Late, Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy spoke on his radio show about his own personal connection with Paddy.

He said: “I was very very sad to hear about this because I loved the man.

“He was one of those people that you would want to see on what we call a running order.

“When you heard Paddy Moloney was coming on the radio show or Paddy Moloney was coming on The Late Late Show, my heart skipped a beat because I knew we were in for entertainment, we were in for good stories and we were in for the most beautiful music.

“He was the soundtrack to a nation’s generation in many respects and he played with all of the greats, they were only delighted to see him coming too.

“The music, the legacy, is extraordinary. That’s what he leaves us and we will be forever grateful to him.”

The Dublin legend will be laid to rest tomorrow following 11am mass in St Kevin’s Church in Glendalough.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter