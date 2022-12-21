Michael Grieves, from Digital Twins, will headline the conferences of the IOT Solutions World Congress

The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) is the largest international event dedicated to the transformation of the industry through disruptive technologies, and this 2023, starting on January 31, will feature Michael Grieves, father of the Digital Twin concept, as a speaker. in its 2023 edition.

There will be more than 400 exhibitors and 250 experts who will take the stage to talk about disruptive technologies and solutions that are transforming industries, an unmissable event to which we have invitations for all of you:

Full Congress Pass

Expo +

The 2023 edition of the IOTSWC will structure its conference program in six horizontal tracks or stages aimed at providing a new transversal approach: Industry IOT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twins (DT), Edge Computing, Augmented Reality and 5G. The conferences and sessions will feature the various international speakers and present use cases that provide clear examples of how disruptive technologies are radically transforming business.

Dr Michael Grieves

Featured speakers include Dr. Michael Grieves, Executive Director and Chief Scientist of the Digital Twin Institute and international expert in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). Grieves is widely recognized as the father of the Digital Twin after a lecture he gave on PLM at the Society of Manufacturing Engineers in Michigan in 2002. The idea originally called the doubleganger became known as digitaltwin during Grieves’ collaboration with NASA. Grieves has more than five decades of extensive executive and deep technical experience in both global and enterprise manufacturing and technology companies.

Leaders in Digital Transformation

To provide the keys to effective business transformation, IOTSWC is preparing a conference program that will feature some of the most innovative companies and experts worldwide. Among them are Sean O’RegainDeputy Director of Industry 5.0 at the European Commission; lookman faceDirector of Information and Digital for New Jersey Transit; Seonhi RoFord Manufacturing Industry 4.0 Specialist; Sandeep ShekhawatDirector of Engineering at WalmartLabs; Christian PaunDupont’s global digital leader; Julien Bertolini, Volvo IoT expert; Y jesper toubolVP of Operations – Molding Production at Lego Group.

Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

The IOTSWC will be held in 2023 together with the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress (BCC), an international event focused on the field of cybersecurity that will celebrate its fourth edition at the Gran Via venue. Organized jointly by Fira de Barcelona and the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya, the body responsible for cybersecurity in Catalonia for both society and the public administration, the congress will focus on the importance of increasing digital security levels for all companies and industries to prevent or minimize the effects of cybercriminal attacks. The BCC will also house an exhibition area and a hacking village where ethical hackers can show their skills and help companies detect weaknesses in their systems to improve their protection.

Together with ISE

Following the success of the first joint edition of IOTSWC and Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in 2022, the two events have decided to continue their co-location. In the first joint edition, the events explored the common ground between two different sets of disruptive technologies and the potential this offers to attendees and exhibitors. Thus, visitors will once again be able to access the exhibition areas of both events at no additional cost, while IOTSWC delegates will receive a 50% discount if they wish to register for one of the ISEs.