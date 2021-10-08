Mica protestors vow to take on TDs in General Elections if demands aren’t met

Mica campaigners are preparing to take on sitting Government TDs in the General Election.

Dublin felt the rumble of the feet of more than 12,000 angry protestors on Friday afternoon, at what was one of the largest weekday protest rallies in years.

They came mainly from Donegal, but also from Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary to demand 100% redress for their crumbling homes built with Mica and Pyrite defective blocks.

There were also hundreds of local supporters living in Dublin who joined the march on the Custom House, home of the Department of Housing and Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Mica campaign leader, Paddy Diver, told the Irish Mirror that elections are the next “logical” step for his campaigners if they don’t get satisfaction from the Government.

The immensely popular Donegalman said he is considering throwing his own hat in the ring, but he added that there are plenty of other able candidates in the campaign groups.

Mr Diver spoke to the Mirror after the march where Coalition politicians had spoken.

He said: “You hear the crowd behind me, the crowd are disappointed with past and present governments.

“You can see the anger and we’re actually talking about running our own campaigners after this here.

“That’s more or less the next logical step, that’s where we’re going now, if we don’t get 100%, yes we are bringing candidates forward.

“I haven’t ruled it (running) out, but there’s plenty of campaign people here.”

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green TDs in constituencies where Mica is an issue, from Limerick up to Donegal, could all be in danger of losing seats over the emotive issue.

The campaign’s request is simple: they want 100% redress for all homes that have been affected by Mica, and in some areas Pyrite.

The massive rally on Custom House Quay was addressed by politicians from right across the political divide.

The biggest cheer for a politician came when Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, climbed aboard the protest’s small cherry picker, flanked by Sinn Féin Donegal TDs, Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlann, to make a speech.

Ms McDonald told a very receptive crowd: “We’re here to tell you, very simply, that we support 100% redress for every family, for every home that has been affected by Mica and Pyrite, end of story, full stop and sin é.”

The most boos for any politician was for the unfortunate Charlie McConalogue of Fianna Fáil, who had to put on a brave face as the only Member of Cabinet to show up at the rally.

Also in attendance were Fine Gael Senator Joe McHugh, Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary, independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, Solidarity/People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Senator Marie Sherlock from Labour.

Mr McConologue was faced by a minute and a half of boos before he could speak, but when he could, he said: “I want to acknowledge the massive crowd that is here today and the massive message that you are all delivering to us.

“And I speak here on behalf of myself and my colleague Dara Calleary with me here, on behalf of my colleagues in the party, in Fianna Fáil in Government.

“I recognise the massive responsibility on us, the massive blight that this issue has been in people’s lives for many years now.”

Mr Calleary added: “You’ve given us a message today, you’ve given us a job to do and we will do it.”

