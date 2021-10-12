‘Mica battle is a disgrace – if this happened in D4 there is no question the Government would help’

Our family home is crumbling to pieces in front of our eyes, through no fault of our own.

One might hope that, in Ireland 2021, that sentence could only be said by a handful of people.

But the story of the Bradley family is not unique in any meaningful way, only in the foibles of any family story.

Dad moved to Donegal in 2017, having been in the UK for 40 years.

He worked in London for his adult life, in high-pressure sales jobs in the city. But, having grown up in ’60s Derry, the faux-pressure of the Square Mile was no match for what he’d already been through.

I have never known someone be so endlessly-selfless, and I am delighted to say that I could not have wished for a better person to help me orient life.

In another testament to his personality, he won’t mind me saying that the jobs caused enormous mental pressure that made it difficult to cope. Mental dips would come and go.

He moved to Donegal after four decades away from his home. As a child, the county was literally a refuge during summers away from the chaos.

It left an imprint on his heart that England could never quite match and, like countless others of the diaspora, he returned.

I remember so clearly the pride and delight pouring from him when he took my brother, sister and I to see the house for the first time.

It was so important to him that we loved the place as much as he did because he does everything for his family. Situated on a hill above Lough Foyle, half an hour from his very first home in Derry, it was an idyll.

There were big, open rooms. A sunroom where you could look out over the beauty of the county that meant so much to Dad. And the sheer quiet.

I’m sure that I’m not alone in our family in thinking of the holidays we would have there, with the next generation of Bradleys being able to enjoy the people and the countryside. We wanted to create memories better, and so different, to the ones already made.

If only I’d known then what I know now, that the cracks I could see on the side of the house weren’t settlement. They were a signal that Dad would be let down by the surveyor who gave it a clean bill of health.

He would be in a battle with his own Government to have a safe home in which to live, and could be forced to pay an extra €40,000 for the privilege.

Being from Derry, it is hard to escape politics in our family. We’re all interested and engaged.

But when public discourse has become so poisonous, it is worth noting that the people of Ulster are more inclined to see nuance because they know what happens when the pendulum swings to and fro.

Which is why it was so difficult to arrive at the final conclusion, because it is so bald: the Government is ready to make thousands of families pay for something that is the Government’s fault.







(Image: Ciaran Bradley)



These families are not stupid. The money has to come from somewhere. But they are taxpayers, and were let down with a litany of regulatory failures in construction that were not limited to Mica.

Simply put, it is a very current disgrace in Irish society that these places were allowed to be built in the first place.

We all know – wherever we live – that if this happened in Stepaside, or Raheny, or Ranelagh, or Donnybrook that there would be no question that the Government would help. And we don’t need to say why.

But I would challenge anyone minded to disagree to take a trip to our home, and the homes of other families all over Ireland.

The ones filled with photos, and love letters, and books and endless stories. Tell them that they should pay for something that most only have by luck.

It is only right that Mica families get 100% redress for their houses to be repaired or rebuilt.

If they don’t, the question for those families is starker still.

‘What is this all for?’

