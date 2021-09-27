Mibro Lite, smartwatch with AMOLED screen for less than 50 dollars

Mibro, a brand invested by Xiaomi, and one of the main members of the company’s ecological chain, is known for Light Life technology, with a mission to simplify people’s lives, and has now presented a smartwatch with a excellent cost-benefit ratio.

It is about the Mibro Lite, and before talking about it, it is important that you watch the promotional video:

Micro Lite Features

It features a full-circle (1.3-inch 360 × 360) color high-definition amoled display, and offers 24/7 health reports. Those are the two most relevant points, the first being surprising, since most smartwatches of that price do not have a clear screen and the visual experience is usually terrible.

In this case we are talking about an excellent resolution, brightness and refresh rate capable of displaying vivid colors even in direct sunlight. Being amoled, it is more efficient than a TFT, and much clearer in different light conditions.

In addition to the Amoled HD display and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, it has SP02 measurement (blood oxygen, great for people who stay up late and work overtime for a long time), sleep tracking, stress monitoring and 15 sports modes, with a battery capable of giving autonomy for 10 days in basic mode and 30 days in standby mode.

The sports it monitors are: Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Cycling, Trakking, Walking, Yoga, Basketball, Tennis, Badminton, Soccer, Elliptical Machine, Strength Training and Free Training.

The watch is IP68, waterproof, and allows customization of the dials.

Logically, it has the basic functions of a smart watch: Message reminder, Weather forecast, Music playback, Alarm, Taking photos, Sedentary reminder, Drinking reminder, Call reminder, MET, Find phone, Abnormal heart rate reminder, Stopwatch and Calculator.

Available in more than 20 languages, and with only 48g of weight and 9.8 mm thick, it is thus presented as a great bet in this sector.

You can buy it on aliexpress for $ 45 for the first 500 orders. The top 50 will receive a free gift from Lenovo, and the fastest will:

First place: realme7i mobile phone

Second place: Haylou T16 headset

Third place: JBL GO3 Bluetooth speaker

They deliver to all countries and offer free returns (for any reason within 15 days, with free shipping and first-time buyer discount.