Mibro A1, a new youpinlab smart watch, with 20 sports and only 40 euros

There are more and more smart watches on the market, of all sizes, shapes and weights, and it is surprising to see that the sensors responsible for monitoring health are becoming more affordable.

This can be demonstrated with the new Micro A1a youpinlab watch that is already available on aliexpress for 40 euros.

In this video you have the characteristics of it:

There are some points that I really liked:

– Its design is light and elegant.

– Your screen is big.

– The ability to measure 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen.

– You can swim with it.

– It has many sports modes.

– Its battery can last up to 45 days (depending on the use we give it, of course, since monitoring sports and measuring heart rate 24 hours reduces its time).

On the other hand, it is fair to say that not everything is perfect. The interface is not yet in Spanish, although as soon as it was installed it asked to update the firmware, so it may be that in some other update it does have that translation. The app is in Spanish, although the translation leaves a lot to be desired.

Another point for improvement is sensitivity. As you can see in the video, you have to aim well at the center so that it responds to sliding. It is not the first time that something like this has been seen, mainly in watches of this price range, since improving this point multiplies the cost.

A watch with a good relationship between quality and price, there is no doubt about that.