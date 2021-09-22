Mi 11 Lite NE, the not so small brother of the great Mi 11 range

We have already seen in detail the giant Mi 11T Pro and its clone with a somewhat more modest processor, the Mi 11. Now let’s see the little brother, a great mobile that goes down to 334 euros in exchange for a lower screen refresh rate and a 64MP “only” camera.

That’s right, the little brother is not that little. It can boast of:

90Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and 10-bit color depth

64MP triple camera, with wide angle and telemacro

Great design with bold colors and just 6.81mm thick. Its weight is only 158 grams.

Available on aliexpress from tomorrow, the 23rd, it also has a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.55-inch screen and a 4250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

As you can see, its great advantage is that it has a very light design and fresh colors. It offers a clean and striking appearance, in fact it is the thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone from Xiaomi.

There are four colors: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White, the latter being the great novelty, as it resembles a matte frosted glass surface dotted with shimmering snowflakes that shine at an angle.

The 10-bit TrueColor display It is AMOLED, flat, 6.55 ‘and provides Dolby Vision support. It offers 1.07 billion on-screen colors for a high degree of color accuracy.

It also features a high 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate.

Camera

The camera is triple:

a 64MP main camera

an 8MP ultra wide angle

a 5MP telemacro to improve range

It also has a night mode, both with the wide-angle camera and with the front camera.

Camera features include One-click Al cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode for capturing cinematic images.

Processor and battery

As far as the processor is concerned, it is a Qualcomm® Snapdragon ‘778G, 7 series chip that comes with the 6th generation Qualcomm Al Engine, supporting Dual SIM Dual 5G.

Despite its power, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is battery efficient. A large 4250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging keeps the phone powered all day.

Price, coupon and link

Its price will be 334 euros with the coupon 09ESOW25 in this link.