Mexico Is the Best Country to Live and Work Abroad: Expat Survey

  • Mexico is the most popular place to live and work abroad, a survey of more than 10,000 expats found.
  • The country has been a hit with expats for some time, according to InterNations.
  • The survey also found that expats were most unhappy in Kuwait, Norway, and Turkey.

Mexico is the most popular place to live and work abroad, a survey of expats has found.

The country has been popular with expats for some time, consistently ranking as one of the five most popular countries since the InterNations survey was first conducted in 2014.

InterNations describes itself as the largest global expat network and said it has 5 million users. More than 10,000 expats spanning 171 nationalities and living across 172 countries and territories took part in the survey.

Expats praised the country for having friendly locals and said it was easy to find housing.

The results of the study analyzed the most popular expat destinations, as well as additional information on subjects such as quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and expat essentials.

The survey found that expats were the least happy in Kuwait, Norway, and Turkey.

Here is the top 10.

Portugal

People walk through a bustling street in Lisbon, Portugal.

A bustling street in Lisbon, Portugal.


Radu Bercan/Shutterstock



9. Bahrain

Skyline of Manama in Bahrain.

Bahrain’s skyline.

Trabantos/Getty Images



8. Philippines

Mount Mayon, Philippines.

Mount Mayon, Philippines.

Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto/Getty Images



7. Costa Rica

costa rica

A beach in Costa Rica.


Malgorzata Drewniak/Shutterstock



6. Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand.

Bangkok, Thailand.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

5. Taiwan

The Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum in Taiwan.

The Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum in Taiwan.

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images



4. Malaysia

The city of George Town, Malaysia

George Town, Malaysia.

Inti St Clair/Getty Images



3. Panama

Panama city, Panama

Panama City, Panama.

L. Toshio Kishiyama/Getty Images



2. Spain

Toursts visit Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.

Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.


Oleg Senkov/Shutterstock



1. Mexico

Mexico. Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Cupolas of the old basilica and cityscape of Mexico City on the far

The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe and skyline in Mexico City.

Shutterstock/WitR



 

