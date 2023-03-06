5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech News'Metroid Fusion' comes to Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 9th

‘Metroid Fusion’ comes to Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 9th

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
fd69dab0 b9dc 11ed b1fc 2319dd5cb732.cf .jpg
fd69dab0 b9dc 11ed b1fc 2319dd5cb732.cf .jpg
- Advertisement -

One of the Game Boy Advance’s better-known games is officially playable on a modern console. Nintendo has announced that Metroid Fusion will be available to Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers on March 9th. The 2D exploration title hasn’t changed in the past two decades, but that might not be a bad thing — it represented the culmination of the original Metroid formula before the arrival of Metroid Dread in 2021.

Metroid Fusion added some twists to the plot and mechanics when it arrived in 2002. You have to fight shapeshifting parasites that include clones of Samus Aran — you’re not just battling another wave of Metroids. The game also has a more linear, story-driven experience than past titles (there’s even a Navigation Room to tell you where to go), and new abilities to climb ladders and grab ledges made you more nimble.

- Advertisement -

An Expansion Pack membership costs $50 per year. It’s not necessarily worth the investment just for Fusion, but the addition makes the Game Boy selection more compelling. That’s on top of perks like classic Nintendo 64 releases, Genesis games and Switch game add-ons. You’re effectively paying for a nostalgia trip alongside Online’s base multiplayer, cloud saves and NES/SNES catalog.

The key to protect your WiFi is not the password

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Amazfit jumps on the AI ​​bandwagon: announces a sphere with ChatGPT technology

It's very clear that ChatGPT It is an excellent advance that, one way...
Tech News

How AI is making us think faster, but not smarter

Currently, we are exposed to a large amount of information that comes to us...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.