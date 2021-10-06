Metroid Dread Review: the imperfect closing of the circle

As anticipated in the latest preview of Metroid Dread, the first bars with the new adventure of Samus Aran – an unreleased episode that closes a narrative arc that was even inaugurated on the NES in 1986 – prove to be genuinely dazzling. Because, since the very beginning, the beauty of Metroid lies in itsinnate diversity from all the rest of the playful pantheon of the Great N, in its being so profoundly unique and in its own right (so much so that it has even defined an entire subgenre).

It is therefore certainly no coincidence that, finding yourself lost and isolated in a scenario with alienating alien notes, it takes very little to rediscover the never-dormant charm of an actually special saga. The franchise born from the imagination of the late Gunpei Yokoi, who just turned thirty-five in 2021, is made up of long silences of the protagonist, of music with powerful extraterrestrial veins, of suggestions of distant universes in time and space: Metroid embodies the magnetic solitude of exploration like perhaps no other video game, between labyrinthine industrialized planets and strange technologies to be recovered one step at a time, towards an irresistible crescendo.

Welcome back, bounty hunter

It is precisely here that Metroid Dread fits – with all its lashing load of renewed energy and unprecedented dynamism, fifth official chapter of the series published nineteen years after the excellent Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance. A project actually long rumored some time ago, in development on the Nintendo DS in the mid-2000s, first canceled due to unspecified technical limitations and now recovered thanks to the fruitful collaboration with the Spaniards of MercurySteam, former authors of Castlevania Lords of Shadow and above all of the remake for Nintendo 3DS of Metroid II: Return of Samus (to find out more, here is the review of Metroid Samus Returns).

Given the sensational distance elapsed from Fusion, of which Dread is narratively in effect a direct sequel, the developers have treated the return to the scene of the taciturn heroine in armor as a sort of epilogue and a new beginning: in short, if you’ve never approached the franchise, don’t be afraid to do so now, because on the contrary you will find something fiercely unique in front of you.

A revisable introduction in terms of direction and showmanship, made up of more or less animated illustrations, acts as a preamble to the events: miraculously survived the lethal confrontation with Parasites X thanks to a vaccine based on Metroid cells (floating creatures capable of suck the lifeblood from

any organism) and the consequent extinction of the same during the destruction of the planet SR388, the bounty hunter Samus Aran, now profoundly changed in body and mind, is called by the Galactic Federation to investigate a disturbing anomaly. Not only does a mysterious video from the planet ZDR show a specimen of Parasite X in perfect health, but the special team of seven futuristic EMMI robots (Multiform Mobile Interplanetary Explorers) sent to investigate the matter has disappeared without leaving any trace. It will obviously be up to our stainless heroine – the only known living being immune to X – to try to shed some light on the delicate issue.

A marriage of action and terror

The element that immediately amazes Metroid Dread the most, as soon as the view switches to the canonical side scrolling in the 2.5D style, is undoubtedly the fluidity of the controls. Quite simply, Samus has never been so quick, so dynamic and so performing occasionally

combat as well as during the more purely exploratory phases. No, not even in the questionable and controversial Metroid: Other M, developed by authentic action gurus like those of Team Ninja. In this sense, the “cure” MercurySteam, already glimpsed on 3DS in 2017, undoubtedly did very well to the blonde protagonist: from the free 360 ​​° aim even while moving to the unprecedented slide, passing through the body attack with body sprinting or the ability to shoot while clinging to certain types of walls thanks to the Arachno Magnet, the result is a more agile and active huntress than ever. An impulse of lively modernity which, precisely, cannot fail to convince and enthuse.

In the same way, especially at first, the segments in which, by retaliation, the predatory battleship ends up transforming into a real prey are effective and particularly in tone. The Dread of the title – literally “terror” in English – in fact refers to anxious nuances deriving from interactions that are anything but peaceful with the aforementioned EMMIs: the robots sent by the Galactic Federation prove to be almost invincible adversaries, unstoppable in spite of Samus’ considerable skills.

Constructed with a material impossible to scratch with ordinary weapons and lethal in attacks (just being caught to incur instant game over, unless you are able to save your skin with a counterattack from the deliberately tight execution window), these lethal machines ended up outside. control patrol particular areas of the map literally chasing poor Aran. In these passages Metroid discovers appreciable shades of horror unprecedented for the saga: once you have passed the doors that delimit the hunting territory of the EMMI, you must act with the utmost caution, paying attention to both the map and the level design. There music

wonderfully distressing, the slightly disturbed filter on the camera and the ominously muffled sounds make the first contacts with these synthetic opponents really intense and quite memorable: you always move in stealth mode with bated breath, being careful not to run and not to jump too much to avoid attract hunters tirelessly on our trail. When at some point something goes wrong and you are spotted, the adrenaline starts pumping wildly: escape becomes a matter of instinct and moments, and the pressing soundtrack helps to increase the already accelerated beats.

Lights and shadows on the planet ZDR

And here, however, one of the main problems of Metroid Dread comes in, namely repetitiveness. Because, in spite of a brilliant start, in laudable balance between aggressive action and sections with more reasoned rhythms, the progression of an adventure that can be completed in about nine scarce hours is not entirely flawless. On the contrary. Let’s go head to head with the Multiform Interplanetary Mobile Explorers: the structure remains roughly the same, but arrived at the sixth re-proposition of the same identical dynamics, with just a few marginal variations on the theme (even in aesthetic terms, given that EMMIs limit themselves a bit faintly to changing color), it is clear that the thrill gives way to inevitable hints of boredom.

Same exact situation for the combat, which first of all exalts for its lightning reactivity, but in the long run proves to be too little structured and lazily built almost exclusively on counterattack, waiting for a white glow that allows you to finish off any opponent with a brutal counter. A little bit for an action turn that at the beginning is left foreshadowing, without actually finding such consistent developments – and which, as demonstrated by the wonderful Ori and the Will of the Wisps, would have instead had a proud raison d’etre. All the more so when you consider the variety of enemies that are not exactly stellar.

Exploration is definitely the daughter of the Hollow Knight model: do not expect to be guided (not only by the hand, but not even broadly …) in your wandering through the undergrounds of ZDR, because in some cases you will have to wander for several minutes without a precise destination, in search of the

right outlet able to lead you to the next skill to be unlocked or to a certain junction of the however marginal plot. Let’s be clear: this is in no way a defect in and of itself, but a precise design choice that will inevitably make some happy while disappointing others at the same time. However, it remains to be specified that navigating between the different areas of the map is not always exactly easy, and that indeed the rigid structure made up of elevators and teleporters forces us to give up a certain basic versatility, forcing pre-established movements that sometimes work and sometimes put a spoke in the wheel, especially during backtracking in the final part of the adventure .

Notes slightly less positive than usual in terms of “wow effect”: Metroid, in particular from the amazing Prime series onwards, has however become synonymous with a certain visual magnificence, a sincere taste for space exoticism made of monstrous creatures, enigmatic relics and breathtaking views (supported on GameCube also by a technical realization master’s degree).

Dread from this point of view works much less than other episodes: the appearance is always a bit generic, with fairly mundane space station interiors repeated over and over, which all too rarely result in occasional moments that really hit the eye – sections almost always linked to small “natural” glimpses such as a cave bathed by a stream, the ruins of a Chozo temple with nature in bloom or a gigantic aquarium populated by strange sprawling organisms.

In short, there seems to be a lack of genuine artistic inspiration, of breath, of that powerful vision that at the time had been able to add Retro Studios with sensational merits. With one admirable and very clear exception, namely the valuable boss fights: very tight and in some cases really challenging clashes – in my personal memory among the hardest ever at Nintendo – destined to leave you speechless in front of menacing creatures, between explosive returns and exciting new entries.

Head to head in which Dread amuses and amazes, showcasing one through exaggerated choreography brave hardcore soul (actually sometimes even excessive, because with a single level of difficulty that can be selected at the start, the risk of frustrating a less aggressive public is there and how).