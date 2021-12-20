Metro System: a mod that reinvents the metro from Cyberpunk 2077

Remember one of the promises in Cyberpunk 2077 was that the game would feature a complete public transport system based on metro and monorail? It is possible not, since there were so many unfulfilled promises that, in the end, it is somewhat difficult to remember them all. What you will know, if you have played it, is that the meter that Cyberpunk 2077 offers today is about as useful as a fan this time of year in the northern hemisphere.

A) Yes, once again it is the modding community that comes to the rescue, providing tools, modifications and improvements that give the games what it was going to be but, in the end, was not. In this case we are talking about Metro System, a mod created by keanuWheeze and which, as you will see below, is a great improvement for Cyberpunk 2077. So much so that, personally, I think CD Projekt Red should talk to this modder, show him a huge Thank you, and then take all the necessary steps to be able to incorporate the content of this mod in the next update of Cyberpunk 2077.

The installation of Metro System is somewhat complex, yes, especially if you have not installed mods in Cyberpunk 2077 so far. First you will have to install the Cyber ​​Engine Tweaks version 1.18.1 or higher plugins, and then Native Settings UI mod. Once both add-ons are installed, you can also install Metro System, following the instructions that you will find both on the web and in the package with the files.

And what will you get when you install Metro System? Well nothing less than a fully functional subway system, with 19 stations fully designed and integrated into the Night City map. Movement will be free between the 19 stations, and also during the subway rides you will be able to change the view between first and third person perspectives, to enjoy both the views of the interior of the subway car in which you are traveling, as well as those of the landscape. Through the window, a different but very interesting view of the Cyberpunk 2077 map.

As I said before, the modder community is doing an excellent job with Cyberpunk 2077, just like we are used to seeing with many other games. Studios should follow the example of Mojang, who takes note of their work for the Minecraft extensions. In this case CD Projekt Red, which still has many pending tasks, should rely on the work of modders, always with full recognition of their work, and it is not the only studio that should act in this way, instead of criticizing and even pursue their contributions.