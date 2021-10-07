Method to activate temporary messages in WhatsApp: all the steps

WhatsApp It is the application that many have downloaded to their cell phone. In it you can write all kinds of words and even attach a photo, video, GIF, animated sticker or share one or another link so that the other person is informed about what is happening in your city, etc., but now you have turned on temporary or disappearing messages. How do I get them? Keep reading.

What are temporary messages in WhatsApp ? They are those that are eliminated in a certain time after being sent to a contact, either from a PDF or Word document and even some other multimedia content.

At present it is not necessary to wait a certain time for your sent text to be automatically deleted or disappear, on the contrary, as the other person has seen it, your chat will be completely cleaned in 7 days. Best of all, you don’t need to install third-party applications that work in conjunction with WhatsApp . You only have to enter certain settings of your mobile device to have it 100% active.

HOW I ACTIVATE TEMPORARY MESSAGES IN WHATSAPP

If you want to have the temporary messages in WhatsApp , then you will have to perform all these steps:

The first thing will be to have the latest version of WhatsApp: either on Google Play or iOS Store .

. Secondly, enter WhatsApp .

. Now Go to the conversation where you want to activate temporary messages.

In that section you will see a clock icon .

. After that press it and you will get a message that the temporary messages have been activated.

Do you want to activate temporary messages on WhatsApp? We give you all the steps. (Photo: MAG)