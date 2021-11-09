Metaverse app development platform launched in the real world

Niantic, the developer of the hit game Pokemon Go, wants to help developers create mobile applications based on Augmented Reality. To do this, after a long time of development, Officially Launches Lightship as a Platform for ‘Real World Metaverse’ Mobile App Development, and that it will compete with the equivalent platforms that other technology, such as Apple or Meta (formerly Facebook Inc.) are also developing.

From the outset it will support the development of applications for smart mobile devices on Android and iOS, and they are already looking for a new update, which will arrive next year, to extend that support also to Augmented Reality glasses.



Bet on augmented reality metaverses

For Niantic CEO John Hanke, Lightship will allow to identify elements of the physical space at which the camera of the mobile is pointing to make the mapping of the surrounding surfaces in real time or place a virtual element in the physical space itself.

He believes that with the arrival of the platform, the company is “opening the vault of technology that we have been using to build our products” that allows developers to create “Augmented Reality applications on a planetary scale”

Lightship comes in the form of free toolkitAlthough Niantic will charge for the use of a feature that allows multiple devices to share Augmented Reality experiences simultaneously.

From Niantic they consider that their new platform addresses the fact that in the future there will be a diversity of augmented reality glasses, considering its platform with an attractive option that allows developers to create the same product that can work on multiple different platforms.

The best thing is that Niantic seeks to create Augmented Reality experiences, creating metaverses that unite the physical space with the virtual elements, rowing in the opposite direction to the vision of Meta, which has chosen that the entire experience be centered with virtual reality.

Niantic also commits to $ 20 million to finance new companies that create Augmented Reality experiences.

