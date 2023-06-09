HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceMeta’s plans generative AI stickers in Messenger as part of bigger AI...

Meta’s plans generative AI stickers in Messenger as part of bigger AI push

Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
acastro stk064 02.jpg
acastro stk064 02.jpg
- Advertisement -

Meta is bringing AI-generated stickers to Messenger as part of a slew of related features it’s working on for its social apps.

During a companywide meeting today that The Verge listened to, Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s vice president of AI, told employees that the company will leverage its image generation model to let users create stickers based on text prompts. Employees will begin testing the feature internally before it’s made available to the public.

“With AI-generated stickers, our users can have infinitely more options for self-expression, cultural representations, and even trend relevance,” Al-Dahle says. “Of course, stickers are just the tip of the iceberg.”

- Advertisement -

“AI models that are going to transform any image you want in any way you want”

Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X