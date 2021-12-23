Meta’s newsletter platform numbers are not very encouraging

In the last two years, newsletters have had quite a boom to the point that giants like Twitter have joined the party. In that sense, Meta was not far behind and 6 months ago it launched its platform Bulletin. We might think that the competition was quite close, however, Meta has published the numbers of its newsletter platform in a blog article and the results do not look very good.

If we compare the step that Bulletin takes with other alternatives like Substack, it seems that Meta is not having the same success as with its other products.

The first thing to note is that the Bulletin does not have a public registration process, so the approval of new users follows a waiting list. This we can see a more restrictive version of the ClubHouse model before being available to everyone. For this reason, after 6 months of operations, the platform says that it has around 115 active publications. On the other hand, options like Substack allow you to start writing immediately, so it has an important advantage over Bulletin.

The numbers that Meta indicates on its newsletter platform say that more than half of its users have more than 1000 subscribers. However, they also comment that there are many reaching 5,000 and 10,000 subscribers, although all free. However, if we turn our gaze to Substack we can see how in November they announced that their writers reached one million subscribers, subject to payment.

So, there are several factors that affect the fact that the Meta newsletter platform does not have such attractive numbers. Even so, it does not seem that they will open a public registry because they have promised to expand the number of users carefully by 2022. The numbers of the Meta newsletters are not competitive compared to other alternatives that are on the market, however, we will have to wait for the new year to know the movements that the company prepares in order to enhance them.