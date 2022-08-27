Meta’s new virtual reality headset will be marketed in October

- Advertisement -

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Goal (previously parent Facebook), has confirmed that the new virtual of the company will be launched on the market in of this year. The device is being developed under the name “Project Cambria” and may be shown at Connect, Meta’s annual event.

The release date for Meta’s next virtual reality headset was announced by Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast. In addition to that, he explained some features such as the ability to deal with social network options through eye movement tracking and face gestures, which would add to the intention to make the avatar reflect the user’s gesture. For example, if the user frowns or smiles, that would translate to the avatar in real time.

Project Cambria will incorporate, or at least is supposed to incorporate, high-resolution color displays, internal eye-tracking sensors, and sophisticated virtual reality capabilities. Regarding the name that it will have when it is launched on the market, it is speculated that it could be Meta Quest Pro. It has no apparent relationship with the line of augmented reality glasses that are being prepared and the company is already preparing the next generation of reality headsets. virtual.

It is important to note that Project Cambria or the Meta Quest Pro would not be the first virtual reality device by Meta, as the Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, was previously released.

Meta’s work around virtual and augmented reality devices obviously has a lot to do with its metaverse. The company that was once known as Facebook wants to be the lever that takes the experience with social networks to the next level, with an infrastructure never seen before with interconnection with a wide variety of services and digital assets that could be used through the Internet. platform.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has ambitious plans, but the deployment of the full potential of the Metaverse may take a few years, seeing the statements made by Intel about a year ago. On the other hand, virtual reality has been trying for years to be the new wave mainstream in consumer technology, but to this day it remains a niche sector. Will the Metaverse be the revulsive that virtual reality needs to consolidate itself in the mass market?