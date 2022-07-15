Meta’s new AI creates images from text and sketches

The Meta team presented a new project that shows the potential of AI to help any user draw digital images without having any knowledge.

With just a sketch and a text description, the AI ​​can create an image representing our idea and taking into account every detail.

This is how Meta’s new creative AI works

Meta introduced a new generative AI prototype that can create a design by combining text instructions and composition from a user-provided sketch:

Today we are introducing an exploratory artificial intelligence (AI) research concept called Make-A-Scene that will enable people to bring their visions to life. […] allows people to create images via text messages and sketches freely.

A dynamic that reminds us of the Google tool to generate illustrations from a text. However, Meta mentions that Make A Scene has several advantages over previous generative AI systems that have the same goal.

For example, the user will not only be limited by the text to specify the image they have in their head and want the AI ​​to recreate. You can combine a variety of elements in a sketch to specify every detail of the image so that the AI ​​captures the precise design.

So with the text you can describe the elements that will make up the image, for example «an elephant on a bicycle», and with the sketch you can specify the composition you want, establishing the position or size of the elements.

Make A Scene can combine both elements provided by the user to have a final design that will be reflected in the image. The dynamics proposed by this AI was put to the test by different artists such as Sofia Crespo, Scott Eaton and Alexander Reben, and the results have been varied.

On the other hand, Meta mentions that this is just the beginning, as they will continue to investigate how AI can become a tool for creative expression.