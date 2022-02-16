Tech News

Metamates and a news channel in France. This is what’s new on Facebook

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Facebook is not going through a hot streak. Since its inception, it had a very clear business model, to offer everything for free in exchange for its users’ data, which would serve to offer personalized advertising or offer it to third parties for more targeted advertising. Over time, everything has changed, privacy is not a bargaining chip now, and companies that grew without respecting it are having problems adapting their models.

That is, very briefly, what is happening with Facebook, which is still trying to hit the nail on the head with its new actions. The announced metaverse hasn’t gotten open arms, stocks have fallen, and active users have dropped for the first time ever.

Read:

Intel Tiger Lake, Lenovo’s new notebooks unveil the Core i9-11980HK CPU

But it’s not too late for Mark, he owns three of the most used platforms in the world, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, and surely he can think of ways to earn money without selling anyone’s data.

The fact is that changes have begun to be made, and today we have known two of them:

What are Metamates?

It is the name now given to those who work at Meta, a Mark Zuckerberg company that brings together Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Before they called themselves facebookers, now metamates becomes the “official” name, a mix between META, the name of the company, and MATES, companions, colleagues, in English.

Apparently the idea came from the famous writer and scientist Douglas Hofstadter, who first proposed teammate, by the way.

Read:

Xiaomi launches a new cheap Amazfit smartwatch and a cordless vacuum cleaner

Changes in the Feed

The News Feed is now simply called the Feed, so it’s not confused with the news feed you’re launching in some places.

Now it’s France’s turn, where starting today you can enjoy Facebook News for People, a dedicated tab on Facebook in the bookmarks section that will highlight news from a wide range of trusted and relevant news sources.

The idea is to avoid fake news by relying on media known for their reputation, a list achieved thanks to the association with L’Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale (APIG). In total there are more than 100 media outlets as part of Facebook News.

As you can see, Facebook (Meta) doesn’t stop, although we still don’t know how WhatsApp will be able to monetize without ending up charging users a monthly fee.

Previous articleGoogle designs a smart lamp that everyone will want to have
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Metamates and a news channel in France. This is what’s new on Facebook

Facebook is not going through a hot streak. Since its inception, it had a very clear business...
Smart Gadgets

Google designs a smart lamp that everyone will want to have

Since Google decided to launch hardware devices, its product catalog has not stopped growing. It is...
Apps

TikTok algorithm recommends simulated sex videos

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Communication

You can now buy the new headphones with Alexa: the Amazon Echo Buds arrive

Amazon today introduced the new Echo Buds, wireless headphones that offer clear and balanced sound and with which...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.