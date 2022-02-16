Metamates and a news channel in France. This is what’s new on Facebook

Facebook is not going through a hot streak. Since its inception, it had a very clear business model, to offer everything for free in exchange for its users’ data, which would serve to offer personalized advertising or offer it to third parties for more targeted advertising. Over time, everything has changed, privacy is not a bargaining chip now, and companies that grew without respecting it are having problems adapting their models.

That is, very briefly, what is happening with Facebook, which is still trying to hit the nail on the head with its new actions. The announced metaverse hasn’t gotten open arms, stocks have fallen, and active users have dropped for the first time ever.



But it’s not too late for Mark, he owns three of the most used platforms in the world, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, and surely he can think of ways to earn money without selling anyone’s data.

The fact is that changes have begun to be made, and today we have known two of them:

What are Metamates?

It is the name now given to those who work at Meta, a Mark Zuckerberg company that brings together Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Before they called themselves facebookers, now metamates becomes the “official” name, a mix between META, the name of the company, and MATES, companions, colleagues, in English.

Apparently the idea came from the famous writer and scientist Douglas Hofstadter, who first proposed teammate, by the way.

Changes in the Feed

The News Feed is now simply called the Feed, so it’s not confused with the news feed you’re launching in some places.

Now it’s France’s turn, where starting today you can enjoy Facebook News for People, a dedicated tab on Facebook in the bookmarks section that will highlight news from a wide range of trusted and relevant news sources.

The idea is to avoid fake news by relying on media known for their reputation, a list achieved thanks to the association with L’Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale (APIG). In total there are more than 100 media outlets as part of Facebook News.

As you can see, Facebook (Meta) doesn’t stop, although we still don’t know how WhatsApp will be able to monetize without ending up charging users a monthly fee.