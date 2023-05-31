Metal Gear Solid Delta Won’t Have Hideo Kojima Involved

- Advertisement -

During the last PlayStation Showcase, Konami finally confirmed the return of the Metal Gear franchise through a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. At the time, many wondered if the remake would involve Hideo Kojima, creator of the saga, but to the sadness of many, this will not be the case.

For a long time, Hideo Kojima was the "jewel in the crown" of Konami, being responsible for the creation of the Metal Gear franchise, but the relationship between Kojima and the studio ended disastrously, with the creative leaving the company and founding his own studio, Kojima Productions. In addition to implying the cancellation of the Silent Hills game, the end of the relationship between Kojima and Konami also resulted in long years without new games in the Metal Gear franchise. While Kojima recently stated that he's "made peace" with the studio, it looks like they won't have a new working relationship anytime soon, not even on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.