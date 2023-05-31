Metal Gear Solid Delta Won’t Have Hideo Kojima Involved

During the last PlayStation Showcase, Konami finally confirmed the return of the Metal Gear franchise through a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. At the time, many wondered if the remake would involve Hideo Kojima, creator of the saga, but to the sadness of many, this will not be the case.
For a long time, Hideo Kojima was the “jewel in the crown” of Konami, being responsible for the creation of the Metal Gear franchise, but the relationship between Kojima and the studio ended disastrously, with the creative leaving the company and founding his own studio, Kojima Productions.
In addition to implying the cancellation of the Silent Hills game, the end of the relationship between Kojima and Konami also resulted in long years without new games in the Metal Gear franchise.
While Kojima recently stated that he’s “made peace” with the studio, it looks like they won’t have a new working relationship anytime soon, not even on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.
Developed in collaboration between an internal team at Konami and Virtuos, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be a faithful recreation of the original’s narrative, updated with stunning graphics and gameplay improvements to modern standards, says Konami.
These improvements are being made without the contribution of Hideo Kojima, and not even Yoji Shinkawa, the artist whose art and designs helped create characters and settings, is involved in this new presentation of a new version of the classic.
A Konami representative confirmed to IGN that Kojima and Shinkawa are not involved in the project, but assures that the team is working hard on this remake so that fans can enjoy it and attract new players.
To complete, Konami points out that, if the interest in the remake is great, it is possible that more games in the saga will be remade.
Are you looking forward to the release?